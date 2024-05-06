Hyderabad: Gated Communities Seek Infra Growth To Match Population

Hyderabad:Resident welfare associations (RWAs) are gearing up for the elections by preparing area-wise manifestos and holding awareness campaigns to increase the polling percentage.

Some RWAs have invited candidates from Congress, BJP, and other parties to their societies to discuss their grievances. For instance, the Federation of Gated Communities Cyberabad (FGCC) is preparing a manifesto with a primary focus on infrastructure development to match the growing population.

"FGCC is the apex body of 68 gated communities with over 20 lakh population. While the population in the Cyberabad region is growing, the infrastructure is unable to match it," said Dr Sai Ravi Shanker, the president of the federation.

Additionally, the Tellapur Neighborhood Associations, comprising 55 gated communities, have already met with the Medak Lok Sabha candidates of BJP and other parties to press for their demands. "We will also invite the Congress candidate and discuss major issues in our area, including the absence of drinking water connections and high property taxes compared to GHMC," said Ramana Eshwaragari, the association's president.

RWAs are also conducting awareness campaigns to increase the polling percentage in their respective localities. "We have prepared a manifesto for Malkajgiri and are holding programmes to boost the polling percentage," said B.T. Srinivasan, general secretary of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (Uferwas).

With the Secunderabad Cantonment bypolls being held simultaneously, C.S. Chandrasekhar, secretary of the Federation of North-eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS), highlighted several infrastructure projects needed in their area.

"The authorities should build road over bridges (RoBs) at Medchal-Gowdavalli, RK Puram, Ammuguda, and Bolaram," he stated.

Residents from the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment emphasised the need to reopen roads closed by the local military authorities (LMA).