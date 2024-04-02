Hyderabad: Faulty Cable Wire Installations Spell Danger

Hyderabad: Dangling dangerously, the wires of poorly-installed cable TV networks are adding a new risk to pedestrians and motorists.

The recent most incident was in Bowenpally, where a couple died in an accident caused low-dangling cables. The couple had stopped to help a two-wheeler rider who was struck by a cable TV wire, but were run over by a mini-lorry.

Similar scenes of negligence have been reported in various parts of the city, including Langar Houz and Attapur, among others.

Following the incident in Bowenpally, authorities have initiated investigations.

"We are trying to locate all such dangerously hanging cables. Our teams will rectify these issues and ensure the safety of people," said GHMC official Ch Nageswar. Previously the cable networks used to pay commercial tax. Now, they are not even seeking permission before putting up cables. “Although there have not been any accidents, we recognize the threat from loose cables. The government needs to make strict rules about this,” he stated.

Attapur inspector G. Venkat Rami Reddy said "If we come across low-hanging wires, we will take strict action. Negligence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face consequences."

Sagar Gupta, a commuter who frequently travels through areas with hanging cables, said "It's terrifying to see these cables dangling dangerously low. The authorities show interest only when something goes wrong.”

Amitha Patel from Langer Houz said “The authorities need to take immediate action and address this issue before more lives are lost. We cannot continue to overlook the dangers posed by poorly-installed cables. I am worried about my children and those others who play outside.”