Hyderabad: DRDO Officer Saves Infant’s Life

Hyderabad: A doctor from DRDO saved the life of a two-year-old girl by providing her immediate medical attention.

On Tuesday evening, around 6 pm, as Major Dr Shashank, working with DMR, DRDO, was returning from work, when a three-year-old girl carrying a two-month-old infant caught his attention at the signal of Chandrayangutta flyover.

Maj. Dr Shashank approached the girl, and examined the infant. He found that the baby was unconscious and running a high fever.

Maj. Dr Shashank recounted to Deccan Chronicle: "I immediately dialled 108 for an ambulance and rushed to the Chandrayangutta police for assistance. The police quickly responded, and soon an ambulance arrived," he said.

"Both the mother and the father appeared to be heavily intoxicated and lying on the ground beneath Chandrayangutta flyover. As we were getting the child to the hospital, the father disappeared," Maj. Dr Shashank said.

The child was transported to the Niloufer hospital and admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit in a critical condition. "The hospital staff has been diligently attending to her needs. As of Wednesday evening, there has been a noticeable improvement in her condition," Maj. Dr Shashank said.