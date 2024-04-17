Hyderabad: Desilting To Complete by June 7

Hyderabad: M. Dana Kishore, principal secretary of the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department, has instructed municipality officials to take all precautionary measures to ensure the people do not face any hardship during the coming monsoon season.

He said that safety audit of nalas was underway to avoid accidents. He stated the Rs 565-crore 'Hyderabad City' programme had been proposed.

In addition to visiting the ‘nala’ in Balkapur on Tuesday, Kishore also reviewed pre-monsoon arrangements taken up by the corporation. He told GHMC officials that around 125 water-logging locations were identified and they were able to address the issue at 22 sites.

The engineers were instructed to repair 40 water logging points in peripheral areas on a war-footing. Officials were also instructed to finish desilting of 'nalas' by June first week.

Kishore also instructed the Disaster Response Force to be alert and asked the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services to hold mock drills from the end of May.

The officials were also instructed to sensitise the people on the ills of dumping garbage in 'nalas' and instructed officials to work in coordination during the rains.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, HMWS&SB managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy were present in the meeting.