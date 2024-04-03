Hyderabad City Police Chief Holds a Review on Polls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting with election and police officials on Wednesday to review preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, focusing on critical polling stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies, was attended by the District Election Officer, GHMC commissioner, returning officer for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, collector Hemanth Keshav Patil, and other senior officials, a press release from the Police commissioner’s office stated.