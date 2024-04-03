Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Hyderabad City Police Chief Holds a Review on Polls

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
3 April 2024 3:40 PM GMT
Hyderabad City Police Chief Holds a Review on Polls
x
Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting with election and police officials on Wednesday to review preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, focusing on critical polling stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies, was attended by the District Election Officer, GHMC commissioner, returning officer for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency, collector Hemanth Keshav Patil, and other senior officials, a press release from the Police commissioner’s office stated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K. Sreenivasa Reddy Hemanth Keshav Patil GHMC commissioner District Election Officer 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X