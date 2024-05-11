Hyderabad: Campaign To End Tonight

With the silence period starting from 6 pm on Saturday for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, the Hyderabad district election authorities urged the people to carry valid proofs if they are carrying cash more than Rs 50,000.

Stating that the 72-hour period before the polling day is very crucial, election authorities stated that the model code of conduct (MCC) enforcement would be at its peak.

There are 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district and one drone each per constituency will be pressed into service for monitoring polling at critical and sensitive polling stations.

As a part of election MCC enforcement, CCTV cameras will also be set up outside the polling station. Earlier as a part of webcasting, the CCTV cameras were set up inside all the polling stations as a part of webcasting.

“Elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of elections, in addition to webcasting, 1,250 micro observers are also monitoring the election,” said Hyderabad district electoral officer (DEO) Ronald Rose addressing a press conference.

He also urged the people to register on the Saksham App stating that, the last day to enroll is May 11. The specially abled can enroll in this app and get free and drop from their house to the polling station.

During the press conference he was accompanied by Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy. “The ban on campaign activities will come into effect from 6 pm on May 11 and Section 144 will be in force. Around 15,000 police force will be deployed this election including Central Armed Police Forces,” he said.

The Hyderabad election authorities have also decided to check the kalyana mandapams, marriage hall, community halls etc., where such people are kept housed and find out whether the ones who are not residents of concerned Lok Sabha segments have been accommodated in these premises. “Verification of lodges and guesthouses will also be done to keep a track of the list of occupants,” said an official from Hyderabad district election authority.

Info: Hyderabad district

Postal Ballot:

Enrolled : 18,259

Polled : 14,292

Home voting:

Enrolled : 500

Polled : 481

Seizure: Rs 42.27 crore (cash, liquor, precious metals etc)

72 hours before polls

All the CCTVs will be monitored from control room

48 hours before polls:

Use of loudspeakers banned

No bulk SMS/voice message campaign.

No person shall conduct or publish exit poll