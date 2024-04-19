Hyderabad: Bus, railway stations provide cool water points

Hyderabad: Amidst scorching temperatures, commuters are facing challenges during their travels. To mitigate the effects of heat, major transport hubs like railways and RTC bus stations have installed water coolers to provide relief to passengers. However, at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, six water coolers are in need of repair or refurbishment, with two currently out of order. Passengers have suggested relocating these coolers for better accessibility, away from the toilets.

In an effort to ensure access to drinking water at railway stations, the South Central Railways (SCR) has intensified its initiatives. Across the zone's 170 stations, 468 water coolers have been installed. SCR authorities highlighted their commitment to quality water supply, conducting regular water quality tests and organising joint meetings to assess demand and supply capacities.

The SCR has implemented automatic water supply systems at major stations to minimise waiting time. Teams are deployed to address any issues with water taps, particularly focusing on group water pedestals on platforms. Storage tanks have been augmented at stations reliant on canal water, with plans for municipal water supply supplementation as needed. Additionally, rainwater pits developed at several stations aim to enhance groundwater potential, with continuous monitoring in place to ensure effectiveness.