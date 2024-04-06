Top
Hyderabad BJP MP Candidate Gets Y+ Security

DC Correspondent
6 April 2024 6:05 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The Centre has allocated Y+ security to Kompella Madhavi, BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, citing the sensitive nature of the constituency. Under this security arrangement, Latha will be provided protection by a team of 11 security personnel, comprising six CRPF personal security officers and five armed guards.

Latha is the first female candidate to be fielded by the BJP in the Hyderabad constituency. She is set to contest against MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The BJP selected Latha before she officially became an active member of the party

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Madhavi Latha Asaduddin Owaisi CRPF personal 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
