Hyderabad: 40 Poll Officers Suspended for Skipping Training Sessions

Hyderabad: The district electoral officer Ronald Ross has informed that 40 polling officers and assistant officers have been suspended under the Peoples Representation Act 1951. The action was taken as they failed to turn up for the mandated training programmes.

A release by the GHMC further informed that similar actions will be taken if the employees don’t attend the training session on May 9 and 10. Those suspended were from the department of school education, college of sciences, Nizam College, Koti Women’s College and OU main campus, DRDL and the college education department.