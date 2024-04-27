HPCL, Visakhapatnam Bags Best HR Practices Award

Visakhapatnam: HPCL, Visakhapatnam walked away with the top honours in the first CII Visakhapatnam’s best HR practices competition held here on Saturday in which more than 15 organizations took part.

The participants presented their success stories demonstrating how their HR practices have significantly impacted business performance. These included aligning HR strategies with business goals, fostering employee engagement, implementing technological advancements in HR systems, and developing effective training and skill development programmmes. SNF India and Coromandel International Ltd. claimed second and third positions, respectively while Patra Corp. and Eisai Pharmaceuticals India received consolation prizes. G. Sambasiva Rao, ex-chairman of CII Visakhapatnam, distributed the prizes to the winners. He emphasized the evolving role of HR in businesses, transitioning from administrative tasks to driving strategic initiatives that enhance employee engagement, talent acquisition, and retention. The judges for the event were Suresh Narra (Infosys), P.S. Tagore (Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services India), and Prabhath Mohan (Sarda Metals & Alloys).