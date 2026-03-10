Hotels Seek Uninterrupted LPG Supply Amid Disruptions

Bengaluru: Hotel associations and restaurants across India are facing difficulties due to disruptions in the global natural gas supply caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict, with industry bodies urging the Central government to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply.

In Karnataka, hotel association leaders have raised concerns over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and have called for immediate government intervention.

Santosh Malnad, Director of the Hotel Owners Association, said the industry depends heavily on LPG cylinders for daily operations. He urged the government to bring hotels under the Essential Commodities category to ensure steady supply.

“We are requesting the Central government to bring hotels under the Essential Commodities section. The government has directed oil companies to prioritise commercial cylinders for health, agriculture, and education sectors. How can the hotel industry survive without cylinders? It is our main source,” Malnad told ANI.

He also said the industry is facing additional financial pressure after the government cancelled a discount of Rs 150 on 19-kg commercial cylinders and increased prices by Rs 145. He requested authorities to ensure the free flow of commercial cylinders to the hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Traders Union Federation has also expressed concern over the LPG shortage affecting hotels and small food businesses across the state.

The federation’s leader, Vikramaraja Raja, said the traders’ body has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to intervene and press the Government of India to resolve the gas supply shortage quickly.

According to Raja, small traders and smaller hotels are likely to suffer more than large establishments. Due to limited supply, several eateries in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu have already reduced items on their menus while continuing operations with the available stock.

Authorities have clarified that domestic LPG cylinders continue to be supplied to households without interruption, and the time limit for booking new cylinders has been extended.

RK Gupta, National Vice President of the LPG Association, said there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply. However, he noted that commercial LPG cylinders had not been issued since the previous day, except for hospitals and educational institutions which were given exemptions.

On Tuesday, the Central government announced new rules to prioritise the supply of natural gas, including LPG and PNG, in response to shortages caused by disruptions in the global supply chain amid the West Asia conflict.

According to a government notification, the move aims to ensure equitable distribution and continued availability of natural gas for priority sectors by regulating production, allocation, distribution, and consumption of natural gas, including LNG and regasified LNG.

The notification also stated that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has disrupted liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting suppliers to invoke force majeure clauses and divert gas supplies to priority sectors.