Hold TET Before DSC; Harish to CM Revanth

12 March 2024 4:59 PM GMT

BRS MLA T. Harish Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T. Harish Rao wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy seeking that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) be held before the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam. He said around seven lakh youth were looking forward to take the TET, which is a prerequisite to appear in the DSC.

He said that 50,000 more youth have completed DEd and BEd courses in December. “The BRS government had held the TET exam in September last year. More than seven lakh of the youth are waiting for notification and are hoping TET and DSC would be held,” Harish Rao said.

