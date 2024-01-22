Hyderabad: Authorities at the Shamshabad airport, who are on high alert, received a bomb threat on Sunday afternoon. The caller, who made the threat over the phone, is at large, police said.

According to Shamshabad ACP Ramchander Rao, the airport's operations unit received the call at about 12.30 pm, and efforts to trace the caller's identity and location were underway.

The airport crisis management committee went into action, and security personnel conducted a sweep of the entire airport premises. Care was taken not to disturb passengers waiting for their flights, or those returning from other cities.

Despite the bomb threat, no flights were suspended. The security personnel ensured the safety of all passengers, airport and airline staff members, he said.

“We are exploring various motives, including personal relationships and passenger-related issues. Two months ago, a similar bomb threat via an email had led to an arrest. In the current case, the caller remains unidentified, and the investigation is still on,” Ramchander Rao said.

In light of Monday’s Pran Prathistha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple event, the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport police have been placed on high alert. Vigilance is heightened to prevent any potential disturbances, and committee meetings have been conducted to address related concerns.