HMWS&SB to set up 101 water kiosks

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is establishing 101 water kiosks in the city. Out of these, 31 are located within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while the remaining are situated in localities beyond GHMC but within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area. Additionally, water camps will be arranged near the Macca Masjid in Charminar during Ramzan.

During a recent review meeting, Dana Kishore, the principal secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), instructed the staff of HMWS&SB, led by managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy, to set up these water kiosks.



