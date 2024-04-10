Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

HMWS&SB to set up 101 water kiosks

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
10 April 2024 6:15 PM GMT
HMWS&SB to set up 101 water kiosks
x
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is establishing 101 water kiosks in the city. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is establishing 101 water kiosks in the city. Out of these, 31 are located within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, while the remaining are situated in localities beyond GHMC but within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area. Additionally, water camps will be arranged near the Macca Masjid in Charminar during Ramzan.

During a recent review meeting, Dana Kishore, the principal secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), instructed the staff of HMWS&SB, led by managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy, to set up these water kiosks.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Water board GHMC HMWS&SB water kiosk 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X