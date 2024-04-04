Hyderabad: The managing director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) C. Sudarshan Reddy was on a spot visit in the vicinity of Gandipet to zero in on a place for the construction of a vertical water treatment plant to meet the drinking water requirements of Gandipet, Kokapet, Puppalaguda and other surrounding areas.

The unit will be used for the treatment of additional water supplied from Himayatsagar and Osmansagar. Three treatment plants with a capacity of three MLD each will be built.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Reddy said, “The demand for jal board tankers has increased owing to a fall in groundwater levels within the ORR area. Places like Gandipet, Kokapet and Puppalaguda are being supplied an additional nine MLD of water. Water tankers will be available 24x7 in these areas.”

Presently, HMWSSB is drawing water from Nagarjuna Sagar, Yellampally, Manjeera and Singur reservoirs as per their full design capacities along with Osmansagar and Himayatsagar. While Osmansagar supplies 91 MLD, Himayatsagar 12.32 MLD, Singur/Manjira 460 MLD, Krishna Phase-I, II and III 1254.33 MLD, Godavari Phase-I 741.45 MLD, in all amounting to 2559 MLD.

The water thus drawn is distributed to the core city area-GHMC (1082.62 MLD) and peripheral circles-GHMC (1049.58 MLD), ORR ULBs (277.21 MLD), Mission Bhagiratha (149.47 MLD). The storage capacities in Singur, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs are sufficient to draw and supply the required quantities. The board is currently supplying 2409.53 MLD, which is 139.53 MLD higher than the 2270 MLD supplied last year.

As a means to compensate for the reduced water levels, the board is making emergency pumping arrangements to draw water from Nagarjunasagar and Yellampalli reservoirs and dead storage.

Efforts are underway to enhance maximum design capacity from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs up to 40 MLD from the present 24 MLD. Efforts are also on to draw water from dead storage at Nagarjunasagar from April 15 and at Yellampalli from May 1.

Currently, 644 tankers are in operation day and night. The maximum demand has been reported from Manikonda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

Meanwhile, the Sunkishala project is expected to be completed by December-end.