Hyderabad: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), manufacturer of disposable and auto-disable syringes, on Thursday, launched the first-of-its-kind Dispojekt single-use syringes with a safety needle in Hyderabad. These syringes are meant to protect health workers against needle-stick injuries and reduce costs.

“Equipped with a safety shield, the Dispojekt syringe addresses critical concerns of needle stick injuries,” said Rajiv Nath, managing director, of HMD.

The disposable syringe market size in India is estimated to be over 5 billion units per year and uses 5-6 billion needles. “We aim for 60-70 per cent market share in the next three years due to our innovative Dispojekt,” said executive director Sohail Nath.

“We are aiming to initially produce 200 million syringes and needles per annum for which we have invested Rs 70 crore in the first phase. In the second phase, we will increase the capacity to 300 million pieces per annum by investing another Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore,” said Sohail.

The product development has been financed from internal resources. With manufacturing facilities in Faridabad, HMD produces over 4 billion injection needles per annum and caters to India, Europe, the US, the Middle East, and others.