Hindu Group Finds Staircase to Basement in Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque

Bhopal: A representative of a Hindu outfit has claimed that signs of a staircase leading to a basement have been discovered at the controversial Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The representative was present during the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) investigation at the site. The survey is now in its 13th day as of Wednesday.

Gopal Sharma, a spokesperson for the Hindu outfit, shared findings from the ongoing ASI survey, stating, "Signs of a basement and staircase were found in the Bhojshala complex during the current ASI survey." He added that three steps of the staircase-like structure had already been unearthed by the survey team.

To get a clear picture of the complex's historical background, ASI teams are carrying out excavations at three locations within the complex. The excavations aim to gather samples for carbon dating to ascertain whether a mosque was constructed on the site by demolishing a temple.

The ASI's involvement in the survey of this 12th-century monument follows a directive from the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court instructed the ASI to investigate the 'nature and character' of the protected monument, responding to a petition filed by a Hindu group seeking clarification on whether the mosque's construction involved the demolition of temples.

The court has set a deadline of six weeks for the ASI to submit its report.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a halt to the ASI survey in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex. The complex holds significant religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims, with Hindus regarding it as the 'Vagdevi' (Saraswati) temple, while Muslims view it as a mosque

In an attempt to resolve this contentious issue, the ASI had previously permitted Hindus to worship in the temple every Tuesday and allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers in the mosque situated within the complex.