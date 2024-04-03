Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Hindu Group Finds Staircase to Basement in Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque

Current Affairs
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
3 April 2024 5:52 PM GMT
ASI survey of 12th century monument enters 13th day in MP
Hindu Group Finds Staircase to Basement in Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque
x
Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque. (Image: Wikipedia)

Bhopal: A representative of a Hindu outfit has claimed that signs of a staircase leading to a basement have been discovered at the controversial Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The representative was present during the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) investigation at the site. The survey is now in its 13th day as of Wednesday.

Gopal Sharma, a spokesperson for the Hindu outfit, shared findings from the ongoing ASI survey, stating, "Signs of a basement and staircase were found in the Bhojshala complex during the current ASI survey." He added that three steps of the staircase-like structure had already been unearthed by the survey team.

To get a clear picture of the complex's historical background, ASI teams are carrying out excavations at three locations within the complex. The excavations aim to gather samples for carbon dating to ascertain whether a mosque was constructed on the site by demolishing a temple.

The ASI's involvement in the survey of this 12th-century monument follows a directive from the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court instructed the ASI to investigate the 'nature and character' of the protected monument, responding to a petition filed by a Hindu group seeking clarification on whether the mosque's construction involved the demolition of temples.

The court has set a deadline of six weeks for the ASI to submit its report.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a halt to the ASI survey in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex. The complex holds significant religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims, with Hindus regarding it as the 'Vagdevi' (Saraswati) temple, while Muslims view it as a mosque

In an attempt to resolve this contentious issue, the ASI had previously permitted Hindus to worship in the temple every Tuesday and allowed Muslims to offer Friday prayers in the mosque situated within the complex.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kamal Maula Mosque complex Bhojshala archaeological survey of india (asi) hindu outfits 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X