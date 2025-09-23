Himanta Says Goodbye Infiltrators as Assam Deports 37 Bangladeshis

Guwahati: Thirty-seven illegal Bangladeshis were "pushed back" by Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

He said that all infiltrators will be dealt with in a similar manner.

"Good bye infiltrators; your time's up in Assam! 37 uninvited guests have been PUSHED BACK to their own homeland in Bangladesh from the Sribhumi sector," Sarma said in a post on X, sharing blurred photos of men, women and children.

"Just letting you all (know) in advance -- All unwanted guests will be treated with the same gesture," he added.

It was not immediately clear when the operation was conducted.

Asserting that his government was committed to making the state infiltration-free, Sarma earlier said that each week at least 35-40 people are being "pushed back", a mechanism that bypasses the time-consuming legal procedure of deportation.