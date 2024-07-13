Himachal Pradesh CM's wife Kamlesh Thakur wins Dehra assembly bypoll

Shimla: The Congress won the Dehra Assembly seat for the first time on Saturday with its candidate Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, defeating BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes.Thakur polled 32,737 votes in the bypoll against 23,338 votes polled by Singh. The three Independent candidates in this seat could not get even 200 votes each.



Of the 86,520 voters in this assembly segment, 65.42 per cent exercised their franchise on July 10.



Dehra Assembly constituency was carved out after a delimitation exercise in 2012. Senior BJP leader and former minister Ravi Inder Singh was elected from the seat in 2012. Hoshiyar Singh won the seat as an Independent in 2017 and 2022.





