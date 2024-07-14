Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Hemant Soren, Wife Meet Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
13 July 2024 6:56 PM GMT
Hemant Soren, Wife Meet Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal
x
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, separately on Saturday. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, separately on Saturday.

The Sorens described their meeting with Sonia Gandhi as a courtesy call.

“Discussions for Jharkhand Assembly elections will continue...there was no discussion about polls,” Soren said when asked whether the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand were discussed with Mrs Gandhi.

“Indians are very sensitive and tolerant. They tolerate a lot until they cannot and then they make themselves heard by voting,” he told reporters after meeting Mrs Gandhi.

Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal had joined the poll campaigning on behalf of their jailed husbands and raised voices against their arrests. Hemant Soren was released on bail last month.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was present during the meeting at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video of the meeting on 'X' and captioned it “INDIA is united against dictatorship (sic).”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hemant Soren Kalpana Soren Arvind Kejriwal AAP MP sanjay Singh 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick