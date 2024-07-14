Hemant Soren, Wife Meet Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, separately on Saturday.

The Sorens described their meeting with Sonia Gandhi as a courtesy call.

“Discussions for Jharkhand Assembly elections will continue...there was no discussion about polls,” Soren said when asked whether the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand were discussed with Mrs Gandhi.

“Indians are very sensitive and tolerant. They tolerate a lot until they cannot and then they make themselves heard by voting,” he told reporters after meeting Mrs Gandhi.

Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal had joined the poll campaigning on behalf of their jailed husbands and raised voices against their arrests. Hemant Soren was released on bail last month.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was present during the meeting at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video of the meeting on 'X' and captioned it “INDIA is united against dictatorship (sic).”