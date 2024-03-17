Hectic Lobbying for Adilabad Congress MP Ticket

Adilabad: Congress ticket aspirants have intensified lobbying for tickets following the news that the party’s central election committee (CEC) is likely to discuss the selection of candidates for the Adilabad MP seat on March 19.

It is learnt that ticket aspirants Atram Suguna, Atram Bhaskar and former MLA Rekha Naik, Kotnak Tirupathi and Naresh Jadhav have intensified lobbying for the party ticket to contest LS polls from Adilabad.

News is making rounds in the political circle that Dr Naitham Sumalatha working at RIMS, Adilabad, got a phone call from TPCC leaders following which she went to Hyderabad to meet senior party leaders on Sunday.