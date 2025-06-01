Heavy Rains, Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc in Northeast, 32 Dead

The incessant rain continues to wreak havoc in northeastern states, disrupting train services and road transport across the region resulting in death of at least 32 people so far.Over 78,000 residents have been affected in more than 15 districts of Assam, officials said. The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an ‘orange bulletin’ for the state in view of the “severe flood situation” as 10 major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, were flowing above the danger level.The death toll in rain-induced landslides, floods, flash floods, and lightning across the northeastern region reached 32 since the night of May 29. According to data provided by officials in the affected states, 22 people lost their lives on Saturday. Nine of them were from Assam, seven from Arunachal Pradesh, four from Mizoram, and four from Meghalaya.Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday enquired about the flood situation in Assam and offered all possible assistance to the state to deal with the situation.Mr Shah called Assam chief minister earlier in the day to take stock of the situation in Assam, where nine people have died due to floods and landslides.Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post said, “Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation.”Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Manipur also where 3,802 people were affected and 883 houses damaged due to floods and landslides across the state in the last 48 hours.The state administration in a statement said, “At least 3802 people have been affected and 883 houses damaged in the last 48 hours as a result of floods and landslides in the state. Altogether, 3,275 localities or villages have been hit by heavy rain till Saturday. Two persons have also been injured. The death of 64 animals has been reported.”With more rainfall forecasted in the coming days, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) continues to monitor the situation closely. District administrations have been advised to remain on high alert and ensure timely evacuation and relief for affected residents.The floodwater has started inundating human habitation in 14 districts and 27 revenue circles across Assam. According to a preliminary report, a total of 58,091 people from 182 villages have been impacted so far, with three flood-related deaths reported—one in Lakhimpur and two in Golaghat.In response, the state administration has set up five relief camps and 11 relief distribution centres, currently providing shelter to 1,224 displaced persons. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively conducting evacuation and rescue operations, particularly in Dhemaji district since early morning.The districts affected by the flood include Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong West, Sivasagar, and Hojai.A breach has been reported in the Ronganodi Left Bank Ring Bundh at the North Lakhimpur revenue circle, raising concerns of further inundation in the surrounding areas.Simultaneously, urban flooding has been reported in five districts—Kamrup (North Guwahati), Dibrugarh (East), Darrang (Dalgaon), Cachar (Silchar) and Kamrup Metro (Guwahati and Dispur)—affecting six revenue circles. A total of 20,988 urban residents across 23 localities have been impacted.Authorities have opened two relief camps and seven distribution centres in urban flood-hit areas. No human casualties due to urban flooding have been reported so far.