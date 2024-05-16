Heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupt normal life in city

Hyderabad: A massive downpour accompanied by thunderstorms swept through Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing rainfall exceeding 65.5mm and causing significant disruptions to daily activities. The rain, which began around 3 pm, left the city grappling with waterlogging and traffic jams.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded substantial rainfall in several areas: Venkateshwara Colony, Banjara Hills (87.5 mm), Malakpet Millath Comm Hall (85.0 mm), and Begum Bazaar Doodh Khana UHC (83.0 mm). Other significant recordings include at Yousufguda HMWS, Krishnanagar (79.5 mm), Golkonda Tasil office, Langer Houz (76.8 mm), Asmangadh (74.5 mm), and CMTC Premises, Banjara Hills (73.5 mm), according to Telangana State Development Society (TSDPS).

In Telangana, cumulative rainfall data indicated light to moderate rainfall across various districts. The city experienced moderate rainfall with an average cumulative rainfall of 46.9 mm. Light to very light rainfall was recorded in districts like Medchal-Malkajgiri (28.3 mm), Rangareddy (11.7 mm), Siddipet (10.8 mm) and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (5.9 mm).

The state remains under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall until May 20.

While rains provided respite from the hot weather, they have also caused significant disruption. Waterlogging and traffic jams have been reported in many parts of the city. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed to manage waterlogging and restore traffic flow. DRF personnel were working into the night to clear waterlogged areas around the Nayani Narasimha Reddy steel bridge and Tolichowki, where traffic flow has been severely impacted.

Meanwhile, IMD personnel advised residents to avoid seeking shelter under trees due to the danger posed by falling branches and to stay away from electric poles and wires. Power outages and internet issues have also been reported, causing inconvenience to residents.

Adding to the woes, the heavy rainfall resulted in several incidents of uprooted trees and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Many residents reported difficulties commuting, with several main roads and underpasses being submerged. Emergency services were inundated with calls for assistance, highlighting the strain on infrastructure during extreme weather events.

Helpline numbers 040-21111111 and 9000113667 have been issued for GHMC-DRF assistance.

Additionally, measures are being taken to address the overflowing drains and ensure that water is pumped out in the worst-affected areas. With more rain forecast, the authorities are on a high alert to prevent further disruptions.

Rabi farmers in districts faced significant challenges this season due to unseasonal rains and erratic weather patterns. The heavy downpours have disrupted the harvest of key crops such as wheat, barley, and mustard, leading to concerns over crop quality and yield.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast for Friday predicted light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h in various parts of Telangana, and issued a yellow alert and predicts continuous rainfall over the next four days in Hyderabad. Significant rainfall is anticipated in the south and central parts of Telangana until May 19 with peak intensity expected on May 17 and 18. During this period, temperatures in the city are likely to drop to around 35 degrees Celsius.