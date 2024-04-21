Heat Conditions in AP Continue Despite Rains

Visakhapatnam: Heat conditions are continuing in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh despite the light rains that lashed the state during the last 24 hours.

Several locations in Rayalaseema recorded above 42°C on Sunday, though many parts of the state had overcast skies but no significant rain.

IMA Amaravati senior scientist Dr. S. Karuna Sagar said Kurnool and Tirupati stations recorded 42.6°C, the highest temperature in the state, followed by Kadapa 42.5°C, Jangamaheswarapuram 42.5°C, Nandigama 42.4°C, Nandyal 42.2°C, Anantapur 42°C, Nellore 41.7°C, Gannavaram 41.6°C and Amaravati 41°C.

People of Kurnool and a few other places in Rayalaseema experienced heatwave conditions on Sunday, while the remaining parts of the state remained hot and humid.

From Monday to April 25, IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40–50 kmph likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather conditions will prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the same period.

Thundershowers accompanied by lightning lashed a few parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region on Saturday night. People in Paderu of ASR district got relief from hot weather conditions after Paderu recorded one cm of rainfall.