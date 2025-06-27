Hearts Afloat On Sea of Devotion as Lord Jagannath’s Ratha Yatra Unfolds in Odisha’s Puri

Odisha: A tide of devotion swept through Odisha’s pilgrim city of Puri on Thursday as Lord Jagannath’s iconic Ratha Yatra — the annual celestial chariot festival — unfolded in all its ancient splendour. Nearly 13 lakh devotees from across India and abroad thronged the holy city as Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra embarked on their annual nine-day divine sojourn.

An overcast sky and intermittent drizzle set a mystical canvas for this timeless spectacle, offering devotees the perfect weather to immerse themselves in the Lord’s sacred journey. From dawn, the coastal city witnessed an unceasing stream of pilgrims arriving by 365 special trains, countless buses, cars, and bikes, eager to participate in the nine-day festival steeped in centuries-old tradition and spiritual grandeur.

The day began with solemn rituals at the revered Srimandir, where temple servitors performed age-old ceremonies amidst resonating Vedic chants, the rhythmic beats of gongs, conches and mridangas, and the fragrance of sandalwood and flowers. The deities were ceremoniously brought out from the Ratna Bedi (sanctum sanctorum) in the traditional Pahandi procession, a vibrant spectacle of devotion.

By afternoon, the ceremonial heart of the festival — Chhera Panhara — unfolded on Bada Danda (Grand Road). In this profound act of humility, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the spiritual sovereign of Puri, swept the chariots with a golden broomstick, symbolising the age-old egalitarian spirit of Jagannath culture where monarchs and commoners stand equal before the Lord.

Amid chanting of Jai Jagannath and Hari Bol, beating of cymbals and blowing of trumpets and conch shells, the 'Taladwaja' chariot of Lord Balabhadra first started rolling at 4.08 pm. It was followed by Devi Subhadra's 'Darpadalan' chariot and finally Lord Jagannath's 'Nandighosh'.

Among those offering prayers were Odisha Governor Hari Babu Khambampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ministers, and dignitaries. The administration, anticipating record crowds, enforced multi-layered security and traffic plans, overseen by Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania.

While the devotees were pulling the chariots, the priests surrounded the deities on the chariots as the procession made its way through the Grand Road of this temple town. While thousands of people pulled chariots, lakhs of others also reached the seaside temple town to participate in the festival.

The Ratha Yatra, literally meaning ‘Chariot Journey’, is not merely a festival but a moving temple, a divine outreach transcending caste, creed and faith. On this day, people from all backgrounds are permitted darshan of the deities — a rare blessing believed to cleanse sins and bestow Moksha (salvation).

Crafted anew each year from sacred timber, the chariots are marvels of traditional artistry. Vibrant canopies in hues of red, yellow, green and black, and intricate motifs transform the Grand Road into a visual celebration of Odisha’s living heritage.

This ancient festival reflects Jagannath culture’s cosmopolitan soul — a timeless testament to unity in diversity, as seekers from every faith and nation gather in devotion.

After a nine-day stay at Srigundicha temple, the deities will return in the equally grand Bahuda Yatra, culminating with the glittering Suna Besha, when the Lords appear resplendent in golden attire — an enduring vision of Odisha’s spiritual and cultural magnificence.