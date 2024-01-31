HC to Hear Incomplete Arguments on Vyooham Movie Today

Hyderabad: The division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, on Wednesday elaborately heard the arguments over the Censor clearance certificate to the alleged controversial movie ‘Vyooham’. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film is based on the biopic of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As the arguments remained incomplete, the High Court adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

A single judge of the Telangana High Court had earlier set aside the Censor certificate issued to the movie. The petition filed by TD general secretary Nara Lokesh contends that teasers of the movie have been defaming their president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Challenging the single judge order, film producer Dasari Kiran Kumar filed an appeal, which came for hearing before the Chief Justice bench.

Senior counsel A. Venkatesh, representing the producer, submitted that the TD has no locus standi to file such a petition. He submitted that as per law, defamation should be filed by an aggrieved person and not the party, which does not have any entity. If anyone is hurt or feels defamed, only he/she should file a petition in the civil court and that too after watching the film.

Approaching courts after watching a trailer is illegal, the counsel argued.

The producer submitted that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) committee opined that the film had no defamatory content against any party or person.