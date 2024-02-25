Top
Harish Rao urges CM for immediate TSRTC merger

DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 5:55 PM GMT
Harish Rao urges CM for immediate TSRTC merger
Former minister T. Harish Rao. (Image source: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Former minister T. Harish Rao in an open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy asked for the immediate merger of the TSRTC with the government. He said the BRS government had passed a bill to the effect when it was in power, and the Congress had promised to complete the merger in its manifesto.

Claiming that there was an additional burden on RTC drivers and conductors due to the buses running packed, he said the announcement of the appointed day of the merger would provide succour to the employees. Harish Rao also said that, as promised, the Congress government should pay cash for the pay revision commission bonds issued in 2013.

