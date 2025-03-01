Hare Krishna Protest: Villagers Chant Devotional Hymns to Oppose Liquor Bar Named After Deity

Bhubaneswar: In a protest unlike any other, residents of Bhadrak turned to spirituality to voice their dissent against the opening of a liquor bar named after a deity. Instead of slogans and fiery speeches, the villagers gathered outside the District Collector’s office on Saturday, singing ‘Hare Krishna, Hare Rama’ while playing traditional instruments like mridanga and jhanja in a peaceful yet powerful demonstration.

The controversy erupted when residents learned that a new liquor bar, set to open near the Bhadrak Bypass, would be named “Ambika” —a name associated with a revered goddess. Adding to their frustration, the proposed location is surrounded by temples, making the move even more unacceptable to the religiously inclined locals.

Citing the 2024-25 State Excise Policy, which explicitly states that liquor establishments cannot be named after deities, the protesters submitted a formal memorandum to the District Collector, demanding immediate action.

“We are here to ensure that no liquor shop or bar is named after any god or goddess. Naming a bar ‘Ambika’ is deeply offensive, and we will not allow it,” declared Nityananda Sahoo, one of the protestors.

The villagers also warned of escalating their protest if their demands are not met soon. However, the district administration has yet to issue an official response on the matter.