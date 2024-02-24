Hall tickets for 2,67,559 candidates for AP TET-2024 ready

Vijayawada: Hall tickets for 2,67,559 candidates for AP TET-2024 exam are available on APTET Website https://aptet.apchss.in// and candidates who have applied for the AP TET-2024 exam have been advised to download them to know about the centres and other details.

Paper 1A exam will be held from 27 Feb to 1 March 2024, Paper 2A from March 2 to 4, and 6. Paper 1B will be held on March 3 (FN) and Paper 2B will be on March 5 (AN).

Officials said that on February 20, the Andhra Pradesh high court clarified that the candidates who have completed B. Ed are ineligible for the posts of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Therefore the fees paid by the applied B. Ed candidates will be deposited in the bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar number.

Out of the 120 examination centres across the state, only the examination centre selected by the candidates for the APTET 2024 examination has been allotted to the candidate, officials said.

They said 76.5 per cent of the secondary grade teacher candidates were allotted the first priority centre of their choice. Any query regarding the examination centres can be directed to the office of the respective district education officer.

The Help Desk for TET and DSC is open from 8am to 6pm. Help Desk contact numbers are 95056 19127, 97056 55349, 81219 47387 and 81250 46997.