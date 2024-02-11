GWMC Officials Seize 8 Shops Selling Single-Use Plastic

Warangal: As part of special drive to curb the manufacturing and sale of single-use plastic materials that are hazardous to the environment, the officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) conducted raids and seized eight shops for selling single-use plastic and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.3 lakh on them in Warangal on Saturday.

Following the orders from municipal commissioner Rizwan Basha, GWMC officials led by chief medical health officer (CMHO) Dr. Rajesh conducted surprise raids on several shops in Pinnavari Street and Old Bazaar.

The CMHO said that in the past, the shop owners were instructed against selling single-use plastic as Warangal was announced as a plastic-free city. However, following several complaints, the raids were conducted in the city and seized eight shops, he said and warned of strict action if anyone was found manufacturing or selling single-use plastic.

Durng a recent review meeting, ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka directed the officials to impose ban on usage of single-use plastic during the Medaram Jatara to be held from February 21 to 24 at Medaram in Mulugu district for protection of environment.

The officials also conducted awareness programmes in Medaram and the surrounding villages for the same.