GVMC Announces 5% Discount for Early Bird Taxpayers

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has introduced a beneficial scheme for property and vacant land taxes in the financial year 2024-25. Taxpayers who pay their dues in one lump sum by April 30 will receive a 5 per cent discount as part of the early bird offer.

This initiative aims to encourage timely payments and provide financial relief to taxpayers.

To facilitate tax payments, the convenience centre at the GVMC headquarters and all zonal offices will be open from 9 am to 8 pm, including Sundays and holidays. Taxpayers can conveniently pay their property and vacant land taxes online by using gvmc.gov.in – property tax – Bharat QR code.

In-person payments can also be made via Cash, Demand Draft (DD), or Debit card at the GVMC Convenience Centre, IDBI Siripuram branch, ICICI Dwarka Nagar branch, Punjab National Bank Madhurawada branch, and Axis Bank Ramanagar branches.