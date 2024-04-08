Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

GVMC Announces 5% Discount for Early Bird Taxpayers

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
8 April 2024 6:08 PM GMT
GVMC has already given a notification to lay a 100-feet master plan road from Siripuram Circuit House to Nowroz Road. (Representational Image: Twitter)
x
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has introduced a beneficial scheme for property and vacant land taxes in the financial year 2024-25. Taxpayers who pay their dues in one lump sum by April 30 will receive a 5 per cent discount as part of the early bird offer. (Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has introduced a beneficial scheme for property and vacant land taxes in the financial year 2024-25. Taxpayers who pay their dues in one lump sum by April 30 will receive a 5 per cent discount as part of the early bird offer.

This initiative aims to encourage timely payments and provide financial relief to taxpayers.

To facilitate tax payments, the convenience centre at the GVMC headquarters and all zonal offices will be open from 9 am to 8 pm, including Sundays and holidays. Taxpayers can conveniently pay their property and vacant land taxes online by using gvmc.gov.in – property tax – Bharat QR code.

In-person payments can also be made via Cash, Demand Draft (DD), or Debit card at the GVMC Convenience Centre, IDBI Siripuram branch, ICICI Dwarka Nagar branch, Punjab National Bank Madhurawada branch, and Axis Bank Ramanagar branches.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
GVMC property taxes Taxpayers financial year 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X