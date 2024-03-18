Guntur: IAF Conducts Trial Run at Emergency Landing Facility on NH16

Vijayawada: The Indian Air Force has successfully conducted an aircraft landing trial run at the 4.1-km Emergency Landing Facility, constructed at Pichikala Gudipadu in Korisapadu mandal on National Highway No.16.

The Air Force officials later thanked the Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal for the security arrangements. SP Vakul Jindal said that the aircraft landing facility was constructed at Pichikala Gudipadu for the purpose of landing planes in emergency situations such as floods, earthquakes and natural calamities. He said that the trial run was conducted with aircrafts like SU 30, HAWK, AN 32, Dornier etc from 9:00am to 01:00pm.

Joint collector Ch. Sridhar, Air Force officers, Additional SP T.P. Vithaleshwar and other police officers participated.