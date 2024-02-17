Gun and Shell Factory to build AK-630M naval guns indigenously

Kolkata: City-based Gun & Shell Factory (GSF) Cossipore, which is a subsidiary of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) Kanpur, is going to build a dozen of 30-mm AK-630M naval guns indigenously.

The latest order is related to a contract that the AWEIL, one of the seven new DPSUs, has signed with Cochin Shipyard Limited for the indigenous production and supply of twelve 30-mm AK-630M naval guns which will be installed in the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV).

These NMMVs are being built by CSL for the Indian Navy and are to be executed over a period of four years. The contract, valued at Rs 274.76 crores, is one of the many Navy projects in the pipeline where the versatile AK-630M weapon system will be installed.

The AWEIL has already been supplying the 30-mm AK-630 naval gun system from GSF Cossipore, SRGM Barrel Liner from Field Gun Factory Kanpur and Kavach Chaff system from Gun Carriage Factory Jabalpur for the Navy.

The indigenous manufacture and supply of AK-630M naval guns for the NGMV project is going to add another feather to the capabilities of AWEIL in meeting the wide gamut of weapon system requirements of the Navy for its various platforms.

Explaining the features of the system, GSF Cossipore Executive Director Rajesh Kumar Pandey said, “The fully automatic 30mm AK-630 CIWS rotary canon is fitted with 6 barrels and has a high rate of fire of 4000-5000 rounds per minute. The system is mounted in an enclosed automatic turret and directed by radar and electro-opto detection and tracking. The weapon's primary purpose is defense against aircraft and helicopters.”

He elaborated, “As one of the tried and tested CIWS systems available, effectiveness against anti-ship missiles has been demonstrated over the years in exercises, making it the staple anti-air weapon of most naval vessels. The AK-630 can also be employed against ships and other small craft, coastal targets and floating mines.”

These AK-630 systems, Mr Pandey informed, will have a substantial indigenous content, involving three major DPSUs– AWEIL, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited– and also about 50 Indian private industries.

The indigenous production of AK-630M guns from GSF Cossipore will serve the twin purpose of augmenting the strategic frontline capabilities of the Navy platforms on one hand while aligning itself with the Centre's vision of Aatmanirbharta in defence on the other, Mr Pandey added.