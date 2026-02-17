Gujarat Passes Bill Allowing 10-Hour Workdays

Gandhinagar: In a push to create job opportunities and improve work conditions, the Gujarat legislative assembly on Tuesday passed an amendment bill extending daily working hours and allowing women to work on night shifts in shops and commercial establishments. The Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, replaced an ordinance promulgated last year when the House was not in session.

The Bill, introduced by the BJP government, was passed unanimously after discussion, with the opposition Congress extending its support following assurances from Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya regarding proper safeguards and implementation.

The legislation amends the Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2019.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, the 2019 Act was enacted to improve working conditions of employees, create more job opportunities for women and provide a favourable environment for doing business, including freedom to operate establishments 365 days, and permitting women to work on night shifts with adequate safety provisions.

The Bill proposes that any woman, with her consent, can work on the night shift between 9 pm and 6 am at any shop or establishment, provided that the employer ensures adequate protection of dignity and safety, protection from sexual harassment, and provides facilities such as rest rooms, night creches and separate toilets.

Minister Bavaliya informed the House that apart from these facilities, transportation from the workplace to residence must also be provided to women working night shifts.

"A provision empowers the state government to prohibit or regulate the employment of women workers between 9 pm and 6 am in specified shops or establishments in certain areas, through a notification in the Official Gazette, if deemed necessary," he said.

In another amendment, employees will now be allowed to work 10 hours a day, which includes breaks, replacing the current nine-hour limit.

The amendment also allows workers to undertake overtime, with the total number of overtime hours in any quarter (three months) not exceeding 144 hours, replacing the earlier 125-hour limit.

Replying to the discussion in the House, Bavaliya said the changes were aimed at striking a balance between ease of doing business and protection of workers' rights.

He assured the House that the government would strictly enforce provisions of the Bill and no relaxation would be granted.

Opposition Congress, led by senior MLA Shailesh Parmar, supported the Bill after the minister's assurance, stating that while they favour measures promoting employment and industrial growth, effective monitoring and safeguards are essential to prevent exploitation.