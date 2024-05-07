Gujarat Model in Telangana Could Mean Godhra Like Violence: KCR

Hyderabad: With five days of campaigning left for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections, the BRS is sharpening its attacks on the Congress and BJP, with its focus firmly on Telangana-related issues.

The BRS campaign has been focusing on issues related to farming such as the government going slow in depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts, not implementing the Rs 500 per quintal bonus for paddy to farmers, neglect of irrigation and power cuts in the state. The party has also been urging the Muslim community not to vote for Congress as such an act would only help the BJP candidates.

On Monday, BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, addressing a meeting in Nizamabad, as part of his ongoing bus tour, reiterated that the BRS was the voice and strength of Telangana sate. Only if the BRS is voted for can the Congress government be forced to implement its promises, Rao said, citing the state government’s decision to start disbursal of pending Rythu Bandhu funds from Monday.

“It is because KCR has hit the streets. The Chief Minister is quaking with fear because I am among the people now despite a broken leg and having to use a walking stick,” he said.

Addressing the Muslim community in Nizamabad constituency, Rao called the BJP “a khatarnak (dangerous) party.” He also called the BJP’s Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind ‘gandha (dirty)’, and rounded off wondering aloud if the Gujarat model the BJP talked about, and which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help in replicating it in Telangana, means if “they will bring the Godhra model, people will be burnt alive. Is this the Gujarat model that they will bring?”

