Govt Urged To Put an End to QNet Supply Chain Before It Claims More Lives

Hyderabad: The Financial Frauds Victims Welfare Association (FFVWA) on Sunday urged the governments and private organisations to stop the supply chain of QNet.

Speaking to the media, association head Phanindra said “Governments have to take a strong stand against the illegal pyramid and ponzi schemes.”

He recalled how on March 8, a multi-level marketing agent from Rangareddy district had killed his three children and then himself as he could not tolerate the pressure of people, whom he had forced to deposit money in their schemes.

Gurupreet, a member of the association, said “QNet’s parent organisation, Vihaan Direct Selling (India) pvt. ltd., has been involved in several anti-national activities like money laundering and running illegal ponzi schemes under several names from 1998 onwards apart from funding terrorist activities in the country.”

He added, “They had ties with several courier services, but after the registrar of companies issued a notice to the service providers about the fraudulent activities of Vihaan and QNet, India Post and Blue Dart terminated their contract with immediate effect”, he said.

He further added that a Hyderabad-based courier service, TCI Express, still provides services to QNet. “We have provided all details to TCI Express, but they are still in an agreement with QNet,” he said.

He also showed a transit slip of Vihaan to a customer via TCI Express, where the courier was shipped from Bangalore to a customer in the same city, but the package was sent by air.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, another member Anuja Kotecha said “As a front for their illegal businesses, they sell basic glass with a minimal carving on it, by marketing as an ‘energy provider’ and sell a product worth Rs 50 for Rs 35,000.”

She urged the governments to spread awareness among people and caution them against falling into such traps.