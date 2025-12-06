Govt Suspends Flight Duty Time Limitations Amid IndiGo Chaos

New Delhi: In response to widespread disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of IndiGo, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday announced urgent corrective steps. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect. The Ministry said the move was taken without compromising air safety and is aimed at protecting passengers—especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others dependent on timely air travel.

To restore normal operations quickly, several operational measures have been implemented. The Ministry expects flight schedules to begin stabilising by tomorrow, with full restoration of services anticipated within three days.

Airlines have been directed to provide regular and accurate updates to passengers through enhanced online information systems, allowing travellers to track real-time flight status from home. In cases of cancellation, airlines must issue full refunds automatically, without passengers needing to apply. Those stranded due to long delays will be provided with hotel accommodation by the airlines.

Special priority is being given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, who will receive lounge access and dedicated assistance. All passengers affected by delays will be offered refreshments and essential services.

The Ministry has also set up a 24×7 Control Room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) to monitor the situation in real time and ensure swift corrective action and coordination among stakeholders.

The Government of India has ordered a high-level inquiry into the disruption, which will investigate lapses at IndiGo, determine responsibility, and recommend measures to avoid future incidents. According to the Ministry, the government remains fully aware of the difficulties faced by passengers and is in constant consultation with airlines and other stakeholders. All necessary steps, including regulatory relaxations allowed by the DGCA, are being taken to stabilise operations and ensure passenger safety, convenience and care.