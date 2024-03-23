Govt Pledges To Establish Skill University and Support MSMEs

Hyderabad: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu highlighted the state government's commitment to prioritise skill development and reiterated plans to establish a Skill University in the state, underscoring the importance of nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

Sridhar Babu spoke about the significance of supporting small-scale entrepreneurs, particularly in the manufacturing sector, by introducing a new MSME policy tailored to empower young innovators. He expressed confidence that such initiatives would enhance the state's manufacturing ecosystem and create a conducive environment for entrepreneurial growth.

He was speaking at the 51st annual awards function of the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA), held recently.

The awards ceremony recognised exemplary individuals in various categories, including Ajit Rangnekar, who received the lifetime achievement award for his contributions as Director-General of the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad. Additionally, N.V.S. Reddy was honoured with manager of the year award for his leadership at the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd, while Dr Manne Satyanarayana Reddy, founder and chairman of MSN Group, received the entrepreneur of the year award.

Jaywant Naidu, president of the Hyderabad Management Association, seconded the sentiment of fostering opportunities for youth in the digital age. He emphasised leveraging the intellectual capital within the association to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and drive innovation forward.