Govt Adds 60 Group-1 Posts, to Fill 563 Vacancies through Tspsc Soon

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday issued orders for filling up another 60 vacancies under Group-1 services by way of direct recruitment through the TS Public Service Commission.

It asked TSPSC to issue notification and schedule for recruitment expeditiously.

These 60 vacancies will be in addition to 503 vacancies notified earlier in 2022 for which preliminary exams were conducted in October 2022.

The exams were cancelled due to leakage of question papers and other irregularities. The TSPSC conducted the exams again in June 2023 but the High Court cancelled them in September 2023 following a petition filed by a few candidates pointing out irregularities such as the absence of biometrics and the provision of OMR sheets without hall ticket numbers.

The TSPSC approached the Supreme Court against High Court orders and the case is still pending.

The 60 additional Group-1 vacancies were identified in finance, home, labour and employment, panchayat raj and rural development and revenue departments.

Official sources said that the state government wanted the TSPSC to conduct exams for all 563 vacancies in one go. The TSPSC is likely to withdraw its petition from the Supreme Court and issue a supplementary notification.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to make a statement in the Legislative Assembly on job notifications to be issued by TSPSC, TS Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) for filling vacancies in the police department, Mega DSC notification to fill teacher vacancies etc in the Budget session of Legislative Assembly set to begin from February 8.