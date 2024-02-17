Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer Hoists 150-Feet-Tall National Flag at Jaggaiahpet

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
16 Feb 2024 6:51 PM GMT
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer Hoists 150-Feet-Tall National Flag at Jaggaiahpet
x
Governor S Abdul Nazeer hoisted 150 feet high National Flag as part of Azadi Ka Amrit mahotsav at Jaggaiah pet in NTR District on Friday, Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLC M Arun Kumar, Govt Whip and MLA Samineni Udayabhanu are also seen. (Photo By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: AP Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hoisted a 150-feet-tall National Flag at a programme in Jaggaiahpet on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting thereafter, the Governor said the tall National Flag has been installed in Jaggaiahpet as a mark of tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the National Flag, who has given an identity to India and its people.

Abdul Nazeer recalled the Tiranga Utsav organised in 2021, marking 100 years of the Tricolour flag. Then followed Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking the 75th year of Independence, when the nation paid a befitting tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the great freedom fighter.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of MLA and government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu and the Jaggaiahpet municipality for their initiative in installing the 150-feet-high national flag.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, MLC Dr. M. Arun Kumar, Jaggaiahpet municipality chairman R. Raghavendra, NTR district collector S. Dilli Rao and G.V.N. Narasimham, grandson of Pingali Venkayya were among those who attended the flag-hoisting programme.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
S. Abdul Nazeer Jaggaiahpet S. Dilli Rao kesineni srinivas 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X