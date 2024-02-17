Governor S. Abdul Nazeer Hoists 150-Feet-Tall National Flag at Jaggaiahpet

Vijayawada: AP Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hoisted a 150-feet-tall National Flag at a programme in Jaggaiahpet on Friday.

Addressing a public meeting thereafter, the Governor said the tall National Flag has been installed in Jaggaiahpet as a mark of tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the National Flag, who has given an identity to India and its people.

Abdul Nazeer recalled the Tiranga Utsav organised in 2021, marking 100 years of the Tricolour flag. Then followed Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking the 75th year of Independence, when the nation paid a befitting tribute to Pingali Venkayya, the great freedom fighter.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of MLA and government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu and the Jaggaiahpet municipality for their initiative in installing the 150-feet-high national flag.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Samineni Udaya Bhanu, MLC Dr. M. Arun Kumar, Jaggaiahpet municipality chairman R. Raghavendra, NTR district collector S. Dilli Rao and G.V.N. Narasimham, grandson of Pingali Venkayya were among those who attended the flag-hoisting programme.