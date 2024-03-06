Gov.: Women Competing Equally with Men

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the matriarchal system that India followed for centuries. “These days women are competing equally with men,” she said.

The Governor was speaking as chief guest on the occasion of the ‘International Women’s Day’ celebrations organised at BITS Pilani campus in Shamirpet on Wednesday that discussed the role of women in family and society.

“It is considered very lucky to be born as a woman. Men cannot survive without women in their lives as women play multiple roles in a man’s life like mother, sister, wife, and friend,” the Governor said.

She added that women have more willpower and can achieve anything good in education and professional growth, entering the public service sector and reaching the post of Governor.

The Governor also narrated the support she received from her family members. “All women officers who came here are part of the police department and are appreciated for their contribution to society. Women can work effectively not only as doctors, lawyers, and teachers but also as police officers. During counselling of women victims of domestic violence and marital disputes, female police officers can perform a variety of duties,” the governor said.

Telangana State Police Academy director Abhilasha Bisht explained how women faced challenges at home in many communities in the past. She said that in the past, women did not work outdoors. “However, the situation has changed and now they are coming forward to show their potential in every field,” she added.

Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi congratulated all the speakers who raised their voices on ‘Women's Day’ and said that women officers and staff were not less than men. “Mother is the first friend and teacher in everyone’s life and through mother, everyone gets introduced to the world and understands the society,” Tarun Joshi said.

He expressed happiness that thousands of women are working effectively in the TS police department. The commissioner advised all women officers to discharge their professional responsibilities with respect.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal, Bollywood actress Tanaj Irani, and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy were part of the event. Several students and women police from various departments attended the conference.