Gov. Attends Pariksha Pe Charcha-24 Online

Vijayawada: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer attended the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2024’, virtually, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers.

PM Modi advised the students to compete with themselves and not with others and told them to bear the pressure while preparing and appearing for the examinations.

Several students, parents and teachers from several educational institutions located in and around Vijayawada, attended the programme, virtually, held in Raj Bhavan.

Education principal secretary Praveen Prakash, intermediate education commissioner Saurabh Gaur and others took part in the programme.