Hyderabad: Gopanpally Flyover Nears Completion, to Ease Traffic

Hyderabad: The construction of the Gopanpally flyover has been completed and it is likely to be inaugurated after the Lok Sabha elections. This 0.5 km uni-directional two-lane flyover will ease traffic flow in Gopanpally, Tellapur and Nallagandla.

The flyover had been built by the roads and buildings (R&B) department at a cost of `18 crore. The need to acquire land for the flyover did not arise while constructing it, officials said.



It has one entry and two exits. The flyover starts at Gopanpally Junction. While one exit ramps ends at the rear gate of the University of Hyderabad towards Nallagandla, the other ramp ends towards the Tellapur side.



The width of the flyover is 12 metres, and and each exit ramp is 8 metres wide.



Once a hamlet located outside the city, Gopanpally has now become home for many IT employees and several of them had earlier urged the authorities to speed up work on the flyover.



Presently the works related to junction improvement at Gopanpally are underway and it will be completed within a week, said officials from R&B department.





