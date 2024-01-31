Golden Jubilee Celebrations at OU’s Management College

Hyderabad: Osmania University held 102 seminars to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the department of business management. “Faculty and students conducted 50 seminars on international, national and faculty development programmes in affiliated collegess” Said Prof. Sreeramulu, Principal of OU's University College of Commerce and Business Management. Over 3,000 alumni of Osmania University's shared their experiences and gave testimonials on how the college moulded them, on Tuesday. The college introduced two courses — management in tourism, travel management and masters in data analytics. The 147 affiliated colleges offer 14,000 seats each year. College dean Prof P. Venkataiah said: “We have seen our students go on to become CEO’s, IAS, IRS, and top officers in the banking sector.”