Goa Officials Seal Luthra Brothers' Second Club Ahead of Demolition Drive

Vagator: The district administration on Tuesday sealed Romeo Lane, a restaurant in the Vagator area of Goa, ahead of the demolition drive. It is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane, where a fire tragedy claimed 25 lives on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra by the Bureau of Immigration at the request of the Goa police. The owners of the nightclub have fled to Phuket in Thailand after the massive inferno.

A blue-collar notice is likely to be issued against the absconding duo. A blue notice, as per the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), is issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa. Authorities have visited the site, summoned all relevant documents, and are investigating lapses that allowed the club to operate despite expired licenses, while the state government is extending full support to victims' families, the press note said.

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed the committee to probe into the incident.

Further, it is noted that the Sarpanch had signed NOCs for electricity and water connections, House repairs, and a Trade License, amongst other permissions. The premise continued to run after the expiry of the Trade License since March 2024. Under Section 72-A of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, the local body is empowered to seal such premises. However, they failed to do so.

The Goa police are coordinating with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend both the accused. Police have noted that travelling to Phuket shows their "intent to avoid investigation."