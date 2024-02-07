Global Firms Show Interest to Develop Musi Riverfront

Hyderabad: Reputed companies from all over the world are coming forward to execute the prestigious Musi Riverfront Development Project of state government. On Tuesday, representatives from the well-known Singapore-based company Meinhardt called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat to explore the opportunity.

During his recent visit to London and Dubai, Revanth Reddy had inspected the riverfront projects and held special meetings with representatives of foreign companies, design, planning, architecture firms and consultancy experts in Dubai.

Further, the officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation are holding talks with companies. As part of the meetings, the representatives of Meinhardt led by its CEO Omar Shahzad and Suresh Chandra called on the Chief Minister.

The company officials made a Powerpoint presentation on the project designs that they have undertaken in different countries as well as the models of the projects to be adopted for the Musi development in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy suggested that the company representatives design models to suit the future needs of the city. He said that the outline of the Hyderabad city would change with the expansion Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the upcoming railway lines. He suggested the companies develop the Musi riverfront development model in accordance with the expansion plans.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, municipal administration and urban development principal secretary M. Dana Kishore, HMDA joint commissioner and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation MD Amrapali Kata were present in the meeting.