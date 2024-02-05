Give Fine Rice at Rs 29 a Kg, Not Coarse Variety, Tummala Urges Centre

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the Centre’s proposal to give coarse variety rice at Rs 29 a kg would not serve any purpose. Instead, the Centre should give fine rice at that price, he said.

The minister took exception to the curbs being imposed on the export of rice. He said export of surplus stocks would create demand and the higher prices would benefit the farmer.

Addressing the media after releasing the poster for 2024 Global Rice Summit, which the city is hosting from June 4-6, he said, “There are reports that the coarse variety rice that is being given almost free is not being consumed.” He said it would give scope for manipulation and the farmers would not benefit.

The Centre should give rice depending on the demand in each state, he said. Kerala, for instance, consumes coarse variety, while some others seek fine rice. These issues will be discussed at the rice summit, he said.

On the state government’s plans to bring diversity to crops, he said, “We are promoting horticulture, especially oil palm which consumes less water.” On a crop insurance plan for the state, the minister said modalities were being worked out.

In a virtual inaugural address, Jeremy Zwinger, president and CEO, International Commodity Institute, which is partnering with the state government for the summit, said that it would help farmers to get remunerative prices for their produce.

City to host 2024 Global Rice Summit in June