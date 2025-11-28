Gita Guides India’s Governance And Security Approach, Says PM in Udupi

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday linked several of the Union government’s flagship welfare and security policies to the teachings of Lord Krishna, saying that the Bhagavad Gita continues to guide India’s governance approach.

He was speaking at the Laksha Kanta Gita Parayana at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha on Friday.

Modi said that the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna are practical in every age, and the words of the Gita guide not only individuals but also the policies of the nation.

Stating that Lord Shri Krishna delivered the message of the Gita on the battlefield, Modi highlighted that the Bhagavad Gita teaches that to establish peace and truth, the end of oppressors is also necessary. He stated that this is the core sentiment of the nation’s security policy.

He noted that India speaks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and also reiterates the mantra ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah’.

“From the Red Fort, the message of Shri Krishna’s compassion is conveyed, and from the same ramparts the announcement of Mission Sudarshan Chakra is also made. Mission Sudarshan Chakra means building a protective wall around the country’s key locations, its industrial and public sectors, which the enemy cannot breach, and if the enemy dares to show audacity, then India’s Sudarshan Chakra will destroy them,” Modi stated.

Emphasising that in the action of Operation Sindoor, the nation has witnessed this resolve, the Prime Minister highlighted that in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, many countrymen lost their lives, including people from Karnataka.

“Earlier, when such terrorist attacks occurred, governments would sit idle, but this is a new India that neither bows before anyone nor wavers from its duty to protect its citizens. India knows how to establish peace and also how to safeguard peace”, he added.

“Lord Shri Krishna’s mantra of helping the poor is the inspiration and forms the basis of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas. India’s global initiatives, including Vaccine Maitri, the International Solar Alliance and the country’s commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, reflect Krishna’s philosophy of universal welfare. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam have their inspiration from the Gita’s emphasis on women’s safety and empowerment,” Modi mentioned.

He stated that the policies of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya had their inspirations from Lord Shri Krishna’s shlokas.

Stating that the Bhagavad Gita makes people aware of their duties and life commitments, he urged everyone to adopt certain resolutions.

He outlined nine resolutions for citizens: conserving water and protecting rivers, planting trees, helping at least one poor person, promoting Swadeshi and being Vocal for Local, encouraging natural farming, adopting a healthy lifestyle with millets and reduced oil and making yoga a daily habit. He also stressed on preserving ancient manuscripts, and visiting at least 25 heritage sites across the country, including places like the Mahabharata Experience Centre in Kurukshetra and the Madhavpur Mela.

“Once the community of saints blesses these appeals, nothing will stop them from reaching every citizen.

He noted that on this occasion, when one lakh people recited the shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita together, people across the world witnessed the living divinity of India’s millennia-old spiritual heritage.

Modi lauded Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji for envisioning the Laksha Kantha Gita and inspiring people worldwide to handwrite the Gita, transforming the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna into a global Sanatan movement.

The Prime Minister along with other dignitaries recited the 15th Adhyaya (Purushottama Yoga) of Bhagavad Gita on the occasion.

Meanwhile on the occasion Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji conferred the title ‘Bharatha Bhagya Vidhata’ on Narendra Modi.