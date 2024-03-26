GHMC Tries To Address Stray Dog Menace

Hyderabad: The GHMC has decided to undertake a pilot project to affix microchips on stray dogs to avoid duplication of vaccinations through a pilot project involving dog data management.

GHMC officials laid emphasis on community cooperation to tackle the issue of stray dogs, and called for mandatory registration and vaccination of pet dogs, and a door-to-door campaign for feeder charities and community adoptions.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose proposed forming a core committee comprising representatives from voluntary organisations to compile these suggestions and submit them to the government for approval and subsequent implementation.

He was speaking at a high-level meeting on devising a roadmap to mitigate the stray dog menace in Hyderabad. Apart from commissioner Ronald Rose, veterinary officials, and representatives of voluntary organisations who attended the meeting decided to undertake new reforms such as affixing microchips on stray dogs to avoid duplication of vaccinations through a pilot project involving dog data management.

While highlighting the veterinary department's efforts in sterilisation and anti-birth control measures for stray dogs to safeguard public safety, commissioner Rose directed veterinary officials to ensure regular vaccination of stray dogs and conduct a thorough analysis of the reasons behind dog attacks.

The meeting solicited suggestions from voluntary organisations to prevent dog bites. They asked the GHMC to raise public awareness, ensure proper disposal of waste from meat shops to prevent attracting strays, and garbage removal in the night.

The stray dog menace has intensified over time, particularly with the rise in summer temperatures exacerbating cases of dog bites.

This surge is evident from the queues witnessed at institutions like the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Narayanguda, and the Fever Hospital at Nallakunta. Despite the adult dose of Rabies immunoglobulin costing Rs 25,000, the Fever Hospital administers it free of charge, attracting dog bite victims from across the state.

A 2023 survey identified 3.79 lakh strays in the city, with 90,000 requiring sterilisation according to sterilisation data.

The Institute of Preventive Medicine reports an annual average of 24,000 sterilisations, and the Fever Hospital, as a premier anti-rabies centre, treats 43 per cent of bites from strays, with the remainder from pet dogs, cats, and occasionally monkeys.