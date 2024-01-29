Hyderabad: The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) has directed the GHMC not to sanction or accord approval for any layout or give building permission based on conveyance deeds in respect of the regularisation of government lands under GO Ms No 59.

In view of complaints alleging fraud, GHMC was directed to take up re-verification of GO 59 applications and conveyance deeds.

This rule applies only to the conveyance deeds executed on or after August 17 in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts until verification is complete.

The BRS government had issued GOs 58 and 59 for the regularisation of land under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in the possession of applicants prior to the formation of the state on June 2, 2014.

Through GO 58, plots up to 125 sq yards could be regularised free by applicants who fall under the below-poverty line category. GO 59 pertained to regularising land held by individuals other than the BPL category.

Through GO 59, the plot was regularised by collecting the market value of the land. There is a vast difference between the selling price and the market value of a property. Even in prime locations, if the selling price is Rs 10 crore, the market value is less than Rs 2 crore and the same is mentioned in most of the sale deeds submitted at the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO).

Recently, in some urban local bodies (ULBs) including Khammam, the GO 59 was being fraudulently utilized and applicants sought land regularisation even on the government land, including on land parcels marked for the construction of roads.